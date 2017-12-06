Spurs linked with Geoffrey Kondogbia

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old is reportedly being lined up as a long-term replacement for 30-year-old Mousa Dembele.

Kondogbia is currently on loan from Inter Milan to La Liga high-flyers Valencia.

He failed to make his mark in Italy, but his performances in Spain have given a reminder as to why Inter paid nearly £30m to sign him from Monaco in 2015.

Spurs have reportedly been monitoring Kondogbia since his Monaco days, but are stepping up their interest as the scout for Dembele’s replacement.

Kondogbia is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract at San Siro and is unlikely to extend his stay with the Nerazzurri.

That will give Tottenham ample opportunity to make their move over the next couple of transfer windows.

But the former Lens and Sevilla player might be hoping to stay at the Mestalla. He has been a key player for Valencia this season. Los Che are currently second in the table and just four points behind leaders Barcelona.