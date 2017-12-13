Spurs and Man Utd tracking Nadiem Amiri

Hoffenheim starlet Nadiem Amiri is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal are also reportedly tracking the Germany Under-21 international.

Amiri has caught the eye with his performances in the Bundesliga this season. He has four goals to his name already this term.

The three Premier League clubs are all said to be weighing up £20m bids for the highly-rated youngster.

He is touted as a possible replacement for out-of-favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Old Trafford.

Attacking midfielder Amiri, whose parents are from Afghanistan, still has two years to run on his Hoffenheim contract, which expires in June 2020.

Although Hoffenheim are under no pressure to sell him in a hurry, they could be tempted by a big-money offer from an English club.

Amiri came through the ranks at the German club and made his first team debut in 2015. He has since clocked up 65 Bundesliga appearances.