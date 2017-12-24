Spurs prepare January bids for Ross Barkley and Luke Shaw

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up January bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, according to the Sunday Express.

Barkley, who has not played at all so far this season due to a serious hamstring injury, came close to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window before pulling out of the deal.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is likely to be available for a cut-price fee next month.

The Toffees academy product, aged 24, returned to action in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week and is close to a return to action.

Shaw, aged 22, is well down the pecking order at Old Trafford where he is out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

Although he has made a couple of impressive appearances when given a chance of late, he is still expected to move on.

Mourinho is said to be keen to sell him to fund a move for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.