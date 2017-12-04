Spurs targeting Yusuf Yazıcı transfer

Trabzonspor starlet Yusuf Yazıcı is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to Turkish outlet Sporx.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is reportedly being tracked by the north London club. The report claims Spurs’ local rivals Arsenal were previously monitoring Yazıcı, but is now Mauricio Pochettino’s side who are most keen.

Tottenham are said to be preparing to make a serious offer for the Turkey international, who has started the season with two goals and 13 assists in 13 games.

Trabzonspor are set to receive a very attractive offer and the deal to take Yazıcı to the Premier League will be done at the end of the season, the article suggests.

Trabzon native Yazıcı came through the youth ranks at Trabzonspor. He made his competitive debut in December 2015, the day after signing his first professional contract with the club. He has since clocked up 43 appearances and 10 goals in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons, but has established himself as a regular start this term.