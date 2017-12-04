Spurs vs West Ham postponed

Tottenham Hotspur’s game against West Ham United has been postponed.

The match had been due to be played on New Year’s Eve, but has now been moved to January 4.

With the game being played at Wembley and police and transport resources in London already stretched ahead of the New Year’s celebrations in the capital, authorities would only give permission for a maximum attendance of 43,000 for the fixture.

A larger crowd will be able to attend on the rearranged date. The fixture will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Spurs apologised to their supporters for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and for the delay in making a decision to move the game to a later date.

The change means Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have a decent rest between their Boxing Day fixture against Southampton and the game at Swansea City on January 2. But the Hammers clash is then just two days later.

