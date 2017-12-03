Spurs will sell Danny Rose to Man Utd for £45m

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to let left-back Danny Rose join Manchester United in the January transfer window, if they receive a bid of £45m, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

The north Londoners sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m in the last transfer window and are now reportedly prepared to let Rose leave at the right price.

Rose, aged 27, criticised Spurs’ ambition and wage structure in a controversial interview at the start of the season. He also indicated he would like to be nearer to his family in the north of London.

Today’s report suggests head coach Mauricio Pochettino has not forgotten those comments and only wants players who are totally committed to the club in his squad.

The Argentine boss has Wales international Ben Davies in his squad and has preferred the former Swansea City player for some of this season’s biggest games, including the north London derby.

Tottenham are said to be mulling over other options at left-back to replace Rose.