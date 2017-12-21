Swansea lining up former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal as their new manager

Swansea City want to make Louis van Gaal their new manager, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Swans sacked former boss Paul Clement yesterday evening after less than a year in charge.

Van Gaal, aged 66, is the man they want to replace him.

The veteran Dutch coach has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United at the end of the 2015/16 season. Swansea are reportedly trying to persuade him to return to the Premier League with them.

Ex-West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic, former West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis and Van Gaal’s compatriot Ronald Koeman, who has managed Southampton and Everton, are also said to be in contention.

Clement, aged 45, took charge at the Liberty Stadium in January with Swansea in the relegation zone. He guided them to a 15th-place finish, but the Welsh club are now bottom of the Premier League table after just three wins so far this season.