Theo Walcott linked with January move to West Ham or Southampton

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott could be offloaded in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 28, has been with the Gunners for 10 years, but is currently well down the pecking order.

Manager Arsene Wenger is willing to let him go if a suitable offer comes in, the report claims.

Relegation-threatened West Ham United and Walcott’s former club Southampton are both said to be interested in signing him.

Wenger reportedly wants to sell Walcott, plus fellow fringe players Mathieu Debuchy, Carl Jenkinson and Calum Chambers, to help raise a transfer kitty to replace Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who are expected to leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

Walcott joined Arsenal from the Saints in a £12m deal in 2006. He has scored 65 goals in 267 Premier League appearances for the club and won the FA Cup three times during his time in north London.