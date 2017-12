Monaco winger Thomas Lemar has dropped a big hint that he could be on his way to Arsenal by liking an Instagram post welcoming him to the club.

The France international, aged 22, was the subject of a £90m bid from the Gunners in the last transfer window, by Monaco refused to sell because the offer came too late in the window to allow them to find a suitable replacement.

But it appears that Lemar is ready to revisit the situation.