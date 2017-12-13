Thomas Meunier hints he fancies Man Utd move in exchange with Watford star
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has hinted that he would be interested in a transfer to Manchester United.
The Belgium international right-back has been touted for a switch to Old Trafford in recent months.
His compatriot, Watford player Christian Kabasele, was playing the Football Manager 2018 game when the deal happened in the fictional world.
Kabasele posted a screenshot of the announcement on Twitter and offered his congratulations to Meunier.
The PSG man, aged 26, responded by writing: “Olala what a pretty contract.”
Félicitations @ThomMills pic.twitter.com/PAcl1sBIAu
— Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 12, 2017
Olala le joli contrat
— Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) December 12, 2017
On sait d'où elle venait les rumeurs maintenant
— Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 12, 2017