Thomas Meunier hints he fancies Man Utd move in exchange with Watford star

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has hinted that he would be interested in a transfer to Manchester United.

The Belgium international right-back has been touted for a switch to Old Trafford in recent months.

His compatriot, Watford player Christian Kabasele, was playing the Football Manager 2018 game when the deal happened in the fictional world.

Kabasele posted a screenshot of the announcement on Twitter and offered his congratulations to Meunier.

The PSG man, aged 26, responded by writing: “Olala what a pretty contract.”

