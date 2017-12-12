Toby Alderweireld injury: Spurs defender out until February

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been ruled out until February due to his hamstring injury.

The Belgium international has been sidelined since picking up the injury during the Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley last month.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed at his press conference this afternoon that Alderweireld will not be back in action until February.

The Spurs boss had previously been cautiously optimistic about the centre-back’s prospects of playing again this year, but the injury has proven to be worse than first thought.

Alderweireld now faces a race to be back for the north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley and the Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus.

Pochettino conceded that Alderweireld’s blow would be a loss. You can see his comments in full in the video below.