Tottenham face Juventus in Champions League last-16

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League last-16.

Spurs topped a tough group that also included Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. But there is scant reward for those efforts because they face a Juve side edged into second place in their own group by Barcelona.

The Serie A giants won three games, drew two and lost away at Camp Nou.

The only consolation for Mauricio Pochettino and his players is that the runners-up from their group, Madrid, face big-spending Paris Saint-Germain in their last-16 tie.

The two sides met in a pre-season friendly at Wembley earlier this year. Spurs emerged as 2-0 winners on that occasion with the aid of goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.