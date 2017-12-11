Tottenham face Juventus in Champions League last-16
Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League last-16.
Spurs topped a tough group that also included Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. But there is scant reward for those efforts because they face a Juve side edged into second place in their own group by Barcelona.
The Serie A giants won three games, drew two and lost away at Camp Nou.
The only consolation for Mauricio Pochettino and his players is that the runners-up from their group, Madrid, face big-spending Paris Saint-Germain in their last-16 tie.
The two sides met in a pre-season friendly at Wembley earlier this year. Spurs emerged as 2-0 winners on that occasion with the aid of goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.
