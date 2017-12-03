Tottenham keen on West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini

West Ham United attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to ESPN.

Sources closes to both clubs have reportedly confirmed Spurs’ interest in the Argentine star.

Lanzini, aged 24, joined the Hammers from Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates in 2014, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis.

He has since made 77 appearances for the east London club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

Three of those 16 goals have been against Spurs, who have been impressed with Lanzini’s performances

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli gave him his first two international caps earlier this year.

A move to Spurs would see Lanzini, who came through the youth ranks and started his career at River Plate, working under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is said to be keen to add more creativity to his side and improve the service to star striker Harry Kane.

But new West Ham boss David Moyes will be reluctant to lose one of his star players in January ahead of what looks like being a battle against relegation.