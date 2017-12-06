Tottenham’s Dele Alli now shares an agent with Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has confirmed he has joined the CAA Sports agency.

CAA is in partnership with Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute management company, which means Alli’s stablemates now include Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Spurs team-mate Harry Kane.

England international Alli, aged 21, was known to be in the market for a new agent after news broke that he was splitting with former representative Rob Segal, who oversaw his move from MK Dons to Tottenham.

In a statement released by CAA Sports, Alli said: “I’m delighted to join CAA at this important time in my career.

“I’m excited for the future working alongside them.

“It was clear from the start that this is a company that can help me maximise my potential off the field.”

CAA Sports said they would be working with Alli’s manager Harry Hickford – the son of the family he lived with during his teenage years and who he considers to be a brother – to help the Spurs star to maximise his commercial portfolio.

Alli’s search for a new agent had sparked concerns that he might be looking ahead to a transfer away from Spurs.