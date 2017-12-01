Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players get ready to face Man Utd
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to tomorrow’s game against Manchester United.
The Gunners host United at the Emirates Stadium in the Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League.
Ahead of the big game, the players have been sharing photos of themselves in training and issuing pre-match rallying cries to their fans.
Here’s what the Arsenal squad had to say after their final training session before they face Jose Mourinho’s side.
〽⚽🔜 #AFCvMUFC #COYG @Arsenal @premierleague pic.twitter.com/q12x67G42O
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 1, 2017
#AFCvMUFC. Old rivals. New battles. #COYG pic.twitter.com/1Ve9EreqSb
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) December 1, 2017
Ready! ⚽️ #AFC pic.twitter.com/LfcWqFMRav
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) December 1, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Massive game ahead 💪🏽🔴🔥 #ARSMUN #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/bpKLUnePRs
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) December 1, 2017
Gearing up for the big game tomorrow 💪🏻#Training #WeAreTheArsenal #AFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/nRdfBWIeEG
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) December 1, 2017