Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players get ready to face Man Utd

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to tomorrow’s game against Manchester United.

The Gunners host United at the Emirates Stadium in the Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

Ahead of the big game, the players have been sharing photos of themselves in training and issuing pre-match rallying cries to their fans.

Here’s what the Arsenal squad had to say after their final training session before they face Jose Mourinho’s side.