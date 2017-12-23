Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 3-3 draw against Liverpool

Arsenal players have been posting on social media to react to their 3-3 draw against Liverpool last night.

The Gunners came from 0-2 down to take a 3-2 lead with three goals in five minutes. But they were later pegged back again to 3-3.

Although Arsene Wenger’s players insisted it was not the result they want, the number of them who posted on social media compared to virtual silence from the Liverpool players made it clear who was happiest with the result.

Thrilling game at the Emirates. A point may not be the result we wanted, but the team showed good mentality in the 2nd half 💪🏼🔴⚽ #COYG #AFCvLFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/2bnRRNimjK — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 22, 2017

Crazy game last night! Disappointed to not have taken the 3 points after taking the lead. Great character from the team. Thanks to the fans for sticking with us! #AFC pic.twitter.com/LDK14Nsk6B — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 23, 2017

You deserve the goal bro!! What a mad mad game. So disappointed not to get the win after all the hard work the team put in. Proud of our second half performance and the fans backing of the team!! Have a great Christmas everyone! #COYG pic.twitter.com/P5HtT4P3Tb — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) December 22, 2017