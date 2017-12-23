Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 3-3 draw against Liverpool

Arsenal players have been posting on social media to react to their 3-3 draw against Liverpool last night.

The Gunners came from 0-2 down to take a 3-2 lead with three goals in five minutes. But they were later pegged back again to 3-3.

Although Arsene Wenger’s players insisted it was not the result they want, the number of them who posted on social media compared to virtual silence from the Liverpool players made it clear who was happiest with the result.