Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating BATE Borisov

Arsenal completed the Europa League group stage with a 6-0 win over BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Mohamed Elneny were all the scoresheet, while BATE also scored an own goal.

Arsene Wenger’s side had already been assured of progressing to the knockout rounds as group winners before yesterday’s match.

After the final whistle, the Gunners’ players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.