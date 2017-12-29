Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Crystal Palace
Arsenal recorded a 2-3 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday evening.
The Gunners took the lead through defender Shkodran Mustafi, but were pegged back by Andros Townsend.
A quick-fire double from contract rebel Alexis Sanchez put the visitors back in control, before James Tomkins set up a nervy finale with an 89th-minute goal.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players posted on social media to give their reactions to the game.
Here’s what they had to say.
🔙🔛🔝 Good to take all three points with us to North London! 🙌🏽🔴 #CRYARS #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/dH5tPUKrJE
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) December 28, 2017
Essential away win today! 😎 Taking three much needed points back home to the Emirates! ⚽💪 #COYG #afc #CPFCvAFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/YOyVJhkaMH
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 28, 2017
3 points is what we came for and 3 points is what we left with! Job done, all focus on sunday now. Thanks to the fans for the love tonight ❤ much appreciated 👍⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/vXHmSNQXSR
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 29, 2017
Tough game tonight! But we dug deep and got the result we wanted 💪🏼 thanks to all the fans for the support tonight! 👏🏼 #COYG pic.twitter.com/FQuBvUljAP
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) December 28, 2017
Very difficult ground to come to. But we fought hard in every battle to see through the win. Onto Sunday! #COYG pic.twitter.com/wW0QWyGKhH
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) December 28, 2017