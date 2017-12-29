Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Crystal Palace

Arsenal recorded a 2-3 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday evening.

The Gunners took the lead through defender Shkodran Mustafi, but were pegged back by Andros Townsend.

A quick-fire double from contract rebel Alexis Sanchez put the visitors back in control, before James Tomkins set up a nervy finale with an 89th-minute goal.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players posted on social media to give their reactions to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

3 points is what we came for and 3 points is what we left with! Job done, all focus on sunday now. Thanks to the fans for the love tonight ❤ much appreciated 👍⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/vXHmSNQXSR — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 29, 2017

Tough game tonight! But we dug deep and got the result we wanted 💪🏼 thanks to all the fans for the support tonight! 👏🏼 #COYG pic.twitter.com/FQuBvUljAP — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) December 28, 2017