Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Newcastle

Arsenal moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mesut Ozil scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Gunners. The Germany international’s brilliant volley midway through the first-half settled the game in favour of Arsene Wenger’s side.

After the final whistle, several Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.