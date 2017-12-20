Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating West Ham
Arsenal are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating West Ham United in tonight’s quarter-final tie.
Danny Welbeck scored the only of the game of the game to give a second-string Gunners side a 1-0 victory. Manager Arsene Wenger made 11 changes to the side that beat Newcastle United last weekend, but the team was still strong enough to progress to the last-four.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their win over the Hammers
Strong team performance ✅
Clean sheet ✅
Through to the semi-finals ✅#COYG pic.twitter.com/lSnRsF5kU3
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) December 19, 2017
Next stop semi-finals 🙌🏽 #CarabaoCup 🔴 #COYG pic.twitter.com/L1nT0RtzyC
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) December 19, 2017
Buzzing to get the win tonight and keep a clean sheet. Onto the semi-finals 🙌 #COYG pic.twitter.com/oW8P71EdW7
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) December 19, 2017
On to the semi-finals of the @Carabao_Cup well done lads 👊🏻 #WeAreTheArsenal #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/Y5fzNtIDSZ
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) December 19, 2017
Good team effort & onto the Semi Finals #AFCvWHU #carabaocup 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TAXQ1rPRvg
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 19, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Good job Gunners! 🔴👍🏽 Onto the semi-final we go 🙌🏽 #EFLCup #ARSWHU #COYG #sm20
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) December 19, 2017