Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating West Ham

Arsenal are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating West Ham United in tonight’s quarter-final tie.

Danny Welbeck scored the only of the game of the game to give a second-string Gunners side a 1-0 victory. Manager Arsene Wenger made 11 changes to the side that beat Newcastle United last weekend, but the team was still strong enough to progress to the last-four.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their win over the Hammers

Strong team performance ✅

Clean sheet ✅

Through to the semi-finals ✅#COYG pic.twitter.com/lSnRsF5kU3 — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) December 19, 2017