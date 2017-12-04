Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Man Utd defeat

A couple of Arsenal players have put their head above the parapet on social media to react to Saturday evening’s 1-3 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Members of the Gunners’ squad are often conspicuous by their absence from social media after a defeat, particularly in a big game.

But attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil and right-back Hector Bellerin both felt compelled to give their thought on the United game.

Ozil told his followers: “The day after I’m still very unhappy about the result. We played good football and dominated the match, but wasted too many chances. The 3rd goal killed us, but we have to keep going. Thanks for your support Gunners.”

The day after I'm still very unhappy about the result. We played good football and dominated the match, but wasted too many chances. The 3rd goal killed us, but we have to keep going. Thanks for your support Gunners 👊🏼🔴 #COYG #AFCvMUFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/xWZ0lkMOhL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 3, 2017

Bellerin wrote: “Still bitterly disappointed from yesterday. Felt the energy in the team was good but we paid for our mistakes, we will take the positives. Thank you for the great support.”