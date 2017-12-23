Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-0 draw at Everton
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to react to their 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park earlier today.
Antonio Conte’s Blues were unable to find a breakthrough against Sam Allardyce’s Toffees and were forced to settle for leaving Merseyside with a point.
There was a sense of frustration and that they had been unlucky not to secure all three points from the lunchtime kick-off.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.
Unlucky not to get the 3 points today! Good defensive effort and clean sheet! #cfc 💙 pic.twitter.com/8XOy7ssPvD
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 23, 2017
Disappointed for missing 3 points today. Merry Christmas to all Blues 💙 Una pena no poder sumar 3 puntos hoy. Feliz Navidad a todos! #cfc pic.twitter.com/mNSBlorCNA
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 23, 2017
Never deserved to draw today but we keep going! Roll on Tuesday! #EVECHE @ChelseaFC
Merecimos los 3 puntos hoy pero el balón no quiso entrar! A trabajar para el próximo partido! #CFC pic.twitter.com/TWHiewxs3b
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 23, 2017
0-0 at Goodison Park – disappointed to not have taken the 3 points back to London. Next opportunity to make it better already on Boxing Day … 🎄👊🏾⚽ #Hustle #EVECHE #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/IEzHjnXifP
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 23, 2017