Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Atletico Madrid game

Chelsea’s players have been posted on social media to react to last night’s game against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues drew 1-1 with their Spanish opponents in their final Champions League group game and are through to the knockout rounds.

But their failure to win allowed Roma to win the group by beating Qarabag. Disappointment at being unable to win the group was apparent in the post-match tweets.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say.

We couldn't be first but the most important thing is that we got through to the next round!!! Go Chelsea!!! 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/J5MCQRM5Os — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 6, 2017

Disappointed to not take all 3 points but we never stop fighting #CFC pic.twitter.com/R1pHNOT9T9 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 6, 2017

Good to be back on track with almost the winner in the end … #nexttime Now focus on the PL 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/M3k9PetHBO — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) December 6, 2017