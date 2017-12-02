Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Newcastle

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to beating Newcastle United in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Blues came from behind to record a 3-1 win over former manager Rafa Benitez’s Magpies.

Two goals for Eden Hazard either side of a close range header from club record signing Alvaro Morata, secured victory for Antonio Conte’s side. Dwight Gayle had earlier put the visitors in front.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their efforts.

Three more points before the last Champion’s group stage game!! Go Chelsea! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nwBvgyhHoY — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 2, 2017

Good game. Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/HA3YcnNLXZ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 2, 2017

Hard work as always but we absolutely deserved the win. A good afternoon for us ⚽ #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CHENEW pic.twitter.com/TL0xW2XJut — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 2, 2017