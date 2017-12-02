Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Newcastle

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to beating Newcastle United in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Blues came from behind to record a 3-1 win over former manager Rafa Benitez’s Magpies.

Two goals for Eden Hazard either side of a close range header from club record signing Alvaro Morata, secured victory for Antonio Conte’s side. Dwight Gayle had earlier put the visitors in front.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their efforts.

Good win today! We keep pushing! #cfc

