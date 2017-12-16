Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Southampton
Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win over Southampton this afternoon to move level on points with second placed Manchester United.
A trademark left-footed free-kick deep in first-half injury time from Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso secured all three points for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
After the final whistle, several Chelsea players took to social media to react to their efforts, their clean sheet and their win.
Here’s what they had to say about the game on Twitter and Instagram.
Win and clean sheet today! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/wamuHeOC39
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) December 16, 2017
3 points in the bag! 👊🏼⚽️#Chelsea #CHESOU #PremierLeague #CFC pic.twitter.com/T7ZHF1URoc
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) December 16, 2017
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 16, 2017
Happy to help the team to get these three important points. Always special to score at the Bridge…💥⚽️ #CHESOU #PL #blues @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/rDbI34dqzr
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 16, 2017
Great win & clean sheet! ⚽ 💪🏻 💙 @ChelseaFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/UmakXDloHV
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 16, 2017
Good result in a tough game. Let's keep on going! / Buen resultado en un partido complicado. A seguir así! 1⃣-0⃣ Come on Blues!! 🔵 💪🏻
@ChelseaFC #CHESOU #CFC pic.twitter.com/eLooLej068
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) December 16, 2017
Three more point thanks to @marcosalonso03 ‘s goal!! #GOCHELSEA 💪🏻💪🏻🔵⚽️🔵💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/859JddpcGu
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 16, 2017