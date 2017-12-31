Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Stoke

Chelsea signed off for 2017 in style with a 5-0 win over Stoke City yesterday afternoon.

The Blues coasted to victory thanks to goals from five different goalscorers. Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Davide Zappacosta were all on the scoresheet against the Potters.

After the final whistle, the champions took to social media to reflect on the win and ending the year with three points. Here is what they had to say on Twitter and Instagram.

What a team performance Get in there #CFC pic.twitter.com/oHeufxtNwu — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 31, 2017

What a way to finish 2017! Great victory, another clean sheet! #cfc pic.twitter.com/ugnLLEuaeb — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 31, 2017

Three more points to end 2017!! Amazing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge!! Thank you for your support!! Go Chelsea!! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0o0lCqoJ8N — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 30, 2017