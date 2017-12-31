Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Stoke

Chelsea signed off for 2017 in style with a 5-0 win over Stoke City yesterday afternoon.

The Blues coasted to victory thanks to goals from five different goalscorers. Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Davide Zappacosta were all on the scoresheet against the Potters.

After the final whistle, the champions took to social media to reflect on the win and ending the year with three points. Here is what they had to say on Twitter and Instagram.