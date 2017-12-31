Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Stoke
Chelsea signed off for 2017 in style with a 5-0 win over Stoke City yesterday afternoon.
The Blues coasted to victory thanks to goals from five different goalscorers. Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Davide Zappacosta were all on the scoresheet against the Potters.
After the final whistle, the champions took to social media to reflect on the win and ending the year with three points. Here is what they had to say on Twitter and Instagram.
What a team performance Get in there #CFC pic.twitter.com/oHeufxtNwu
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 31, 2017
What a way to finish 2017! Great victory, another clean sheet! #cfc pic.twitter.com/ugnLLEuaeb
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 31, 2017
Another great perfomance today@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/1CkTnb1x5R
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) December 30, 2017
The best way to finish 2017! Come on guys! Come on Chelsea!!! ⚽️#CFC #victory #PremierLeague #2017 #comeonchelsea pic.twitter.com/XzFkEt855G
— Willian (@willianborges88) December 30, 2017
Who is better? #CHESTO pic.twitter.com/EHKfNJq4bG
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) December 30, 2017
Great way to finish the year! #cfc pic.twitter.com/aZgdgc7VSQ
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 30, 2017
Three more points to end 2017!! Amazing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge!! Thank you for your support!! Go Chelsea!! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0o0lCqoJ8N
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 30, 2017
Great team performance in front of our supporters! That's how we wanted to finish the year…⚽️ #CHESTK #PL @ChelseaFC
Gran partido de todo el equipo ante nuestra afición! Así queríamos cerrar el año…⚽️ #CHESTK #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/h4Hn6s88dh
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 30, 2017
Awesome team performance ⚽ Glad I could help with the opening goal #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/N3KQq36bNc
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 30, 2017
Come on Blues!!! ⚽️ @ChelseaFC #CFC #CHESTK pic.twitter.com/mMQAuF0J22
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) December 30, 2017