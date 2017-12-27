Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Boxing Day win over Brighton
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on yesterday’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Blues secured a Boxing Day victory at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Alvaro Morata – back in the team after his one-match suspension – and fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso ensured Antonio Conte’s side picked up all three points.
Here is what the Chelsea stars, including both goalscorers, had to say about their win.
Great “Boxing Day” win!!! #GoChelsea #KTBFFH ⚽️➕3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/JXhS1knl8I
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 26, 2017
Gotta love Boxing Day! +3 ⚽ #blues #CHEBHA @ChelseaFC
Victoria y gol para celebrar el Boxing Day! Uno más para acabar el año! Gol para el General #CS ⚽ #CHEBHA #vamos @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/OpLZJbzsrx
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 26, 2017
Great win #BoxingDay #111 pic.twitter.com/nLNmEDO1pg
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 26, 2017
Happy Boxing Day! #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/yAEI1nHoBr
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 26, 2017
Good 3 points taken today congrats to the spanish connexion just one point from 2nd spot now cmon Chelsea !!
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) December 26, 2017
Back to winning ways today to celebrate Christmas ⚽️ proud to make my 100th appearance for the club too pic.twitter.com/Mpi64Z7oca
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 26, 2017
#BoxingDay objective 1/3 achieved!
See you on saturday.
Come on @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/rkK4npnjAq
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) December 26, 2017
All three points to make it a happy Boxing Day! ✔ #Hustle #CHEBHA #CFC @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/yPjDn6OxIY
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 26, 2017