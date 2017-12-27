Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Boxing Day win over Brighton

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on yesterday’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues secured a Boxing Day victory at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Alvaro Morata – back in the team after his one-match suspension – and fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso ensured Antonio Conte’s side picked up all three points.

Here is what the Chelsea stars, including both goalscorers, had to say about their win.

Good 3 points taken today congrats to the spanish connexion just one point from 2nd spot now cmon Chelsea !! — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) December 26, 2017