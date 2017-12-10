Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to defeat at West Ham

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to react to yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss at the London Stadium in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off to give David Moyes his first win as Hammers boss.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Cesar Azpilicueta both gave their thoughts after the final whistle.

The pair expressed their disappointment at the result and immediately turned their attention to Tuesday’s trip to Huddersfield Town.

Not the result we hoped for, heads up and back to it on Tuesday! #cfc 💙

