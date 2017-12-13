Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea react to beating Huddersfield

Chelsea’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s 1-3 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Blues bounced back after Saturday’s defeat at West Ham United with victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard and Willian ensured Antonio Conte’s side did not feel the effects of star striker Alvaro Morata’s absence.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

ALL TOGETHER BLUES ⚽️ 3-1 #hudersfieldVsChelsea @chelseacfc #tb14limited #comeonchelsea @whitelife_agency

A post shared by Tiemoué Bakayoko 14 (@bakayoko_official14) on