Tweets and Photos: Chelsea react to beating Huddersfield
Chelsea’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s 1-3 win over Huddersfield Town.
The Blues bounced back after Saturday’s defeat at West Ham United with victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard and Willian ensured Antonio Conte’s side did not feel the effects of star striker Alvaro Morata’s absence.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Great character from the lads to bounce back tonight! big win! honoured to have made my 200th Premier League appearance too ⚽️✅ #CFC pic.twitter.com/GEsImOtWqV
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 12, 2017
Good to be back to winning ways. Keep it up! #blues #HUDCHE @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/77MHc2E8Yy
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 12, 2017
A solid performance from the whole team! Thanks to the traveling fans for your support! Actuación muy sólida de todo el equipo! Gracias a los aficionados que viajaron por vuestro apoyo! #CFC pic.twitter.com/AynseCPAfW
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 12, 2017
Good performance from minute 1 #3points #Hustle #HUDCHE @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ISZqyFXAps
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 12, 2017
Great win; good job by the team and three points more!! / Gran victoria, buen partido del equipo y tres puntos más!! Come on @ChelseaFC !! #HUDCHE 1️⃣-3️⃣ #CFC pic.twitter.com/knnc08lbjL
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) December 12, 2017