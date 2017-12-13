Tweets and Photos: Chelsea react to beating Huddersfield

Chelsea’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s 1-3 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Blues bounced back after Saturday’s defeat at West Ham United with victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard and Willian ensured Antonio Conte’s side did not feel the effects of star striker Alvaro Morata’s absence.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

ALL TOGETHER BLUES ⚽️ 3-1 #hudersfieldVsChelsea @chelseacfc #tb14limited #comeonchelsea @whitelife_agency A post shared by Tiemoué Bakayoko 14 (@bakayoko_official14) on Dec 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Great character from the lads to bounce back tonight! big win! honoured to have made my 200th Premier League appearance too ⚽️✅ #CFC pic.twitter.com/GEsImOtWqV — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 12, 2017

A solid performance from the whole team! Thanks to the traveling fans for your support! Actuación muy sólida de todo el equipo! Gracias a los aficionados que viajaron por vuestro apoyo! #CFC pic.twitter.com/AynseCPAfW — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 12, 2017