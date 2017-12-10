Tweets and Photos: Frustrated Liverpool players react to draw against Everton
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby.
The Reds dominated at Anfield, but were unable to score more than one goal. They were pegged back when Wayne Rooney scored a late penalty and the game ended 1-1.
As Jurgen Klopp’s players reacted to the game, there was one overriding emotion: frustration.
Here’s what the Liverpool stars had to say about the derby draw.
Can't believe we didn't get the 3 points today. Best team didn’t win. Thank you to all the fans that supported us! I'm sure we'll bounce back! #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/CUyPCVHVYz
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 10, 2017
Gutted not to get all 3 points today in my first merseyside derby. We deserved more. The support was amazing #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/y2DmLQVjhL
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) December 10, 2017