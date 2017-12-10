Tweets and Photos: Frustrated Liverpool players react to draw against Everton

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds dominated at Anfield, but were unable to score more than one goal. They were pegged back when Wayne Rooney scored a late penalty and the game ended 1-1.

As Jurgen Klopp’s players reacted to the game, there was one overriding emotion: frustration.

Here’s what the Liverpool stars had to say about the derby draw.

Another good performance from the lads today! Frustrating not to get the 3 points but we go again on Wednesday. #YNWA A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Can't believe we didn't get the 3 points today. Best team didn’t win. Thank you to all the fans that supported us! I'm sure we'll bounce back! #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/CUyPCVHVYz — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 10, 2017

Frustrating to come away with a draw in the derby, atmosphere kept us pushing through out. Onto the next game, thanks for the support 🔴#lfc A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Frustrating not to get the 3 points today, done more than enough to win the game! Great support from the fans 🙌 #YNWA A post shared by andrew robertson (@andyrobertson94) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:18am PST