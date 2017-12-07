Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League knockout rounds in style with a 7-0 win over Russian side Spartak Moscow at Anfield last night.

A Philippe Coutinho hat-trick, Sadio Mane brace and goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a comfortable victory and ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed to the last-16 without losing a single game in the group stage.

After the final whistle, Liverpool’s players posted on social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

