Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow
Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League knockout rounds in style with a 7-0 win over Russian side Spartak Moscow at Anfield last night.
A Philippe Coutinho hat-trick, Sadio Mane brace and goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a comfortable victory and ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed to the last-16 without losing a single game in the group stage.
After the final whistle, Liverpool’s players posted on social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
What a night at Anfield Round of 16 We deserve it guys Thanks to all the fans for the massive support tonight I hope to back soon and stronger #weareliverpool #anfield #reds #ynwa #amp18 pic.twitter.com/1s9B4oUnW1
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) December 6, 2017
7-0! huge win to finish top of the group!
Get well soon amigo@lfc18alberto #ynwa #ucl #lfc #cleansheet @LFC pic.twitter.com/LJrwmjya9Z
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) December 6, 2017
What a great evening at home❤ Massive win and through to the next round. Thank you all for the fantastic support! #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/PAMnwCE4AJ
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 6, 2017
YNWA❤️ thank you for the support! Great night at anfield #lfc pic.twitter.com/PQNrOOB7Ud
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) December 6, 2017
What a win, good job lads ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ Up to the next round Looking forward to the draw next Monday! #LFC #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/iQ6M2izzxT
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 6, 2017