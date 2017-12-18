Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Bournemouth

Liverpool coasted to a 0-4 away win at Bournemouth yesterday afternoon, with the Premier League’s top goalscorer Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet once again.

The Egypt international scored his 20th goal of the season and the Reds’ third of the day on the stroke of half-time.

Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren had earlier put Jurgen Klopp’s side in control at the Vitality Stadium, while Roberto Firmino added the fourth midway through the second half.

The result moved the Reds back up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts.

G R A T I D Ã O A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Dec 17, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Well done team 😁 #ynwa A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Dec 17, 2017 at 11:10am PST

4 goals ✔️ clean sheet ✔️ 3 points ✔️ #weareliverpool 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/I2jpTbE3kD — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 17, 2017

3 points 🙌thank you for the support 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/xbkTnttSpK — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) December 17, 2017