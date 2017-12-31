Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Leicester

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to securing victory over Leicester City in their final game of 2017.

The Reds beat the Foxes 2-1 at Anfield yesterday afternoon. Two second-half goals from in-form Mohamed Salah earned three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side after Jamie Vardy had given the visitors and early lead.

Here is what the Liverpool players had to say about the game and signing off the year with a win when they posted on Twitter and Instagram.

You know it’s a good result when the Klopp hugs come out 👨‍👦😂 Great fight and character shown by the boys today and a big win! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/aZHnu8ThPo — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) December 30, 2017

What a way to end 2017! with a win!Thank you all for your support!🔴 pic.twitter.com/eb4m7bQxiH — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 30, 2017

What a way to finish the year! This is Anfield 🔴👊🏼#YNWA #LK1 pic.twitter.com/IsV5IvdaNc — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) December 30, 2017