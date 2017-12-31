Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Leicester

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to securing victory over Leicester City in their final game of 2017.

The Reds beat the Foxes 2-1 at Anfield yesterday afternoon. Two second-half goals from in-form Mohamed Salah earned three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side after Jamie Vardy had given the visitors and early lead.

Here is what the Liverpool players had to say about the game and signing off the year with a win when they posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Great way to finish off 2017, very important win! #YNWA

A post shared by andrew robertson (@andyrobertson94) on

#ynwa❤️

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on

Nice to end the year with a win at Anfield #YNWA 🔴

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on