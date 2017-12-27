Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Boxing Day win over Swansea

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to a comprehensive Boxing Day win over Swansea City.

The Reds recorded a 5-0 victory against the Premier League’s bottom club at Anfield yesterday evening.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho; Roberto Firmino (two); Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his first goal in the Premier League; and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – scoring his first at Anfield – secured the win.

Here’s what the Liverpool stars had to say when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Great win boys A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

what a moment! Merry Christmas 😜🎅🔴 #66 pic.twitter.com/7enTm6eef4 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 26, 2017

Good win today 💥 On to the next one 💪🏾 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/bGsvzjFnUF — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) December 26, 2017

Well done boys. #gratidao #200 A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:11pm PST