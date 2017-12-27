Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Boxing Day win over Swansea

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to a comprehensive Boxing Day win over Swansea City.

The Reds recorded a 5-0 victory against the Premier League’s bottom club at Anfield yesterday evening.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho; Roberto Firmino (two); Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his first goal in the Premier League; and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – scoring his first at Anfield – secured the win.

Here’s what the Liverpool stars had to say when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Great win boys

Well done boys. #gratidao #200

Great result today and another clean sheet! Merry Christmas 🎅 #YNWA

