Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Boxing Day win over Swansea
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to a comprehensive Boxing Day win over Swansea City.
The Reds recorded a 5-0 victory against the Premier League’s bottom club at Anfield yesterday evening.
Goals from Philippe Coutinho; Roberto Firmino (two); Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his first goal in the Premier League; and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – scoring his first at Anfield – secured the win.
Here’s what the Liverpool stars had to say when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
what a moment! Merry Christmas 😜🎅🔴 #66 pic.twitter.com/7enTm6eef4
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 26, 2017
Good win today 💥 On to the next one 💪🏾 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/bGsvzjFnUF
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) December 26, 2017
Always try to respond in the right way! 200th @LFC appearance ✔ #cleansheet #YNWA 💪💯💯 pic.twitter.com/FR7mf7j7KE
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 26, 2017
5 Goals ✔️ Clean Sheet ✔️ 3 Points ✔️ Enjoy the rest of your evening 🎅🏾🎄. pic.twitter.com/5SBe33Bh71
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 26, 2017