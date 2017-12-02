Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players reacting to beating Brighton

Liverpool recorded a 1-5 away win over Brighton & Hove Albion in this afternoon’s Premier League fixture.

The Reds took control of the game through Emre Can’s opener and a Roberto Firmino brace either side of half-time. A Philippe Coutinho goal in the 87th minute and Lewis Dunk’s second own goal on successive Saturdays in the 89th minute completing the scoring.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about the game when they took to social media after the final whistle.

Great win lads 💯 A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Another big 3 points on the road in my 150th @premierleague appearance for @LFC!! Thanks for all your support and save travels!! #YNWA 🔴🔝💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/vLiPtXLToI — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 2, 2017

Enjoyed being back out there today! Great 3 points and a good performance! Fans were brilliant as usual 🔴👌#YNWA A post shared by andrew robertson (@andyrobertson94) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Important win today at Brighton and now fully focused on Wednesday’s #UCL match against Spartak Moscow. 👌🏼#YNWA #LK1 @LFC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) December 2, 2017

🙏🏽⚽️ A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Well done boys! Solid performance💪🏻😊 #liverpool #ynwa #EC23 A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:53am PST