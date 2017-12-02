Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players reacting to beating Brighton
Liverpool recorded a 1-5 away win over Brighton & Hove Albion in this afternoon’s Premier League fixture.
The Reds took control of the game through Emre Can’s opener and a Roberto Firmino brace either side of half-time. A Philippe Coutinho goal in the 87th minute and Lewis Dunk’s second own goal on successive Saturdays in the 89th minute completing the scoring.
Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about the game when they took to social media after the final whistle.
Another big 3 points on the road in my 150th @premierleague appearance for @LFC!! Thanks for all your support and save travels!! #YNWA 🔴🔝💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/vLiPtXLToI
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 2, 2017
Important win today at Brighton and now fully focused on Wednesday’s #UCL match against Spartak Moscow. 👌🏼#YNWA #LK1 @LFC
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) December 2, 2017