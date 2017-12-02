Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players reacting to beating Brighton

Liverpool recorded a 1-5 away win over Brighton & Hove Albion in this afternoon’s Premier League fixture.

The Reds took control of the game through Emre Can’s opener and a Roberto Firmino brace either side of half-time. A Philippe Coutinho goal in the 87th minute and Lewis Dunk’s second own goal on successive Saturdays in the 89th minute completing the scoring.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about the game when they took to social media after the final whistle.

Great win lads 💯

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on

Enjoyed being back out there today! Great 3 points and a good performance! Fans were brilliant as usual 🔴👌#YNWA

A post shared by andrew robertson (@andyrobertson94) on

🙏🏽⚽️

A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on

Well done boys! Solid performance💪🏻😊 #liverpool #ynwa #EC23

A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on

Well done boys again 👍🏻 Our fans amazing tonight 💪🏻👌🏻👌🏻#ynwa

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on