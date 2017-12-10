Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

Manchester City’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s derby win over Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s City side emerged as 1-2 winners at Old Trafford in the top of the Premier League table clash. Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave them victory.

City opened up an 11-point lead over United as a result of the three points they earned today.

Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts after the final whistle.

Simply awesome! This win will mean so much to our fans. #ManCity #Derby pic.twitter.com/Mvc7CsZRUD — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 10, 2017

Come on City ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PIP8uzV5lX — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) December 10, 2017

Amazing game. Such a big performance from everyone. We go again next week #mancity #KW2 pic.twitter.com/Uam2Yalxrs — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 10, 2017

This is shark team

Manchester is blue today!!! #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/OJjogKQwiO — Eliaquim Mangala (@Elia22Mangala) December 10, 2017

Gran trabajo de todo el equipo para un triunfo muy importante que nos permite ampliar la diferencia. Vamos City!!//Great work for the whole team! We can widen our lead. C'mon, City! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 10, 2017