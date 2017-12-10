Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd
Manchester City’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s derby win over Manchester United.
Pep Guardiola’s City side emerged as 1-2 winners at Old Trafford in the top of the Premier League table clash. Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave them victory.
City opened up an 11-point lead over United as a result of the three points they earned today.
Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts after the final whistle.
— David Silva (@21LVA) December 10, 2017
Manchester city #manchestercity #mancity muy bien chicos.+3 pic.twitter.com/nhUw8DywZL
— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) December 10, 2017
Manchester is fam!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fAiUZMnZIJ
— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 10, 2017
Simply awesome! This win will mean so much to our fans. #ManCity #Derby pic.twitter.com/Mvc7CsZRUD
— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 10, 2017
Come on City ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PIP8uzV5lX
— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) December 10, 2017
MANCHESTER IS BLUE! #derbywinners #inSané #LS19 #MUNMCI @mancity @premierleague pic.twitter.com/CBEYJjKcuc
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) December 10, 2017
Amazing game. Such a big performance from everyone. We go again next week #mancity #KW2 pic.twitter.com/Uam2Yalxrs
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 10, 2017
What an important win! COME ON @ManCity !! pic.twitter.com/P4UnHM9tpC
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) December 10, 2017
This is shark team
Manchester is blue today!!! #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/OJjogKQwiO
— Eliaquim Mangala (@Elia22Mangala) December 10, 2017
oooooooooooh yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh-yeaaah-yeahh-yeah! #utdvcity pic.twitter.com/lpNqMxCPTw
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 10, 2017
Gran trabajo de todo el equipo para un triunfo muy importante que nos permite ampliar la diferencia. Vamos City!!//Great work for the whole team! We can widen our lead. C'mon, City!
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 10, 2017
What an important win! Well done boys , you were amazing. Keep working. Come on city! #mancity #debicaspromundo #quemdiriahein @ManCity pic.twitter.com/3Mb6L6pnRf
— Danilo Luiz (@2DaniLuiz) December 10, 2017
Well done boys!!! Delighted for our fans, my teammates and everyone at the club! #ComeOnCity
— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 10, 2017