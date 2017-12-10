Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

Manchester City’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s derby win over Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s City side emerged as 1-2 winners at Old Trafford in the top of the Premier League table clash. Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave them victory.

City opened up an 11-point lead over United as a result of the three points they earned today.

Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts after the final whistle.