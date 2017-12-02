Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-3 win at Arsenal
Manchester United record a 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Antonio Valencia’s opener and two goals from Jesse Lingard – one either side of Alexandre Lacazette pulling a goal back for the Gunners – gave Jose Mourinho’s side victory.
The visitors survived Paul Pogba’s 74th-minute red card for a stamp on Hector Bellerin and held on for victory with 10 men.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the game after the final whistle.
At The Emirates I Milly Rock #SQUADGOALS pic.twitter.com/DUQo0C2XBD
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 2, 2017
A perfect night in London #mufc pic.twitter.com/GZ4Bgj9SvM
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) December 2, 2017
What A Win! Had to defend as a team for the 3 points. Team Spirit and Togetherness And Milly Rock pic.twitter.com/xR7Fj9HOLn
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 2, 2017
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) December 2, 2017
Get in! Fight. Character. Strength. And some class! Great win. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/S9VnUxm4z5
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 2, 2017
Thanks God for this result and this goal. It is dedicated to all @ManUtd fans. Thanks always for your support. pic.twitter.com/5fTwjGsEUC
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) December 2, 2017
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 2, 2017
Yeeeeaaahhhhssss
Get in there boys
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) December 2, 2017
What a game, get in lads!! #MUFC https://t.co/tNuiQGfccJ
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 2, 2017