Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-3 win at Arsenal

Manchester United record a 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Antonio Valencia’s opener and two goals from Jesse Lingard – one either side of Alexandre Lacazette pulling a goal back for the Gunners – gave Jose Mourinho’s side victory.

The visitors survived Paul Pogba’s 74th-minute red card for a stamp on Hector Bellerin and held on for victory with 10 men.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game after the final whistle.