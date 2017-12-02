Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-3 win at Arsenal

Manchester United record a 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Antonio Valencia’s opener and two goals from Jesse Lingard – one either side of Alexandre Lacazette pulling a goal back for the Gunners – gave Jose Mourinho’s side victory.

The visitors survived Paul Pogba’s 74th-minute red card for a stamp on Hector Bellerin and held on for victory with 10 men.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game after the final whistle.

At The Emirates I Milly Rock #SQUADGOALS pic.twitter.com/DUQo0C2XBD — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 2, 2017

A perfect night in London #mufc pic.twitter.com/GZ4Bgj9SvM — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) December 2, 2017

What A Win! Had to defend as a team for the 3 points. Team Spirit and Togetherness And Milly Rock pic.twitter.com/xR7Fj9HOLn — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 2, 2017

Thanks God for this result and this goal. It is dedicated to all @ManUtd fans. Thanks always for your support. pic.twitter.com/5fTwjGsEUC — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) December 2, 2017