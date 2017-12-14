Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Bournemouth

Manchester United players have been reacting to last night’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils bounced back from their derby defeat with a narrow win over the Cherries in pouring rain on Wednesday evening.

Striker Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game in the first-half, when he headed in Juan Mata’s cross.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Tough game but we got the 3 points! Thanks everyone for the support 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2my0YJUhNZ — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 13, 2017

In conditions like that you just got to grind it out! Top header from @RomeluLukaku9. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/VdT5f5BwOv — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 13, 2017

On the winning road again 💪🏻🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/2skcfsoKnC — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) December 13, 2017

3 points ❄️✅ Great to have my first minutes in the premier league this season 🙌🏼 @RomeluLukaku9 ⚽️well done big man pic.twitter.com/9MJa9eQfnj — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) December 13, 2017

💪🏽🇪🇨⚽️ @manchesterunited A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PST