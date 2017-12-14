Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Bournemouth

Manchester United players have been reacting to last night’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils bounced back from their derby defeat with a narrow win over the Cherries in pouring rain on Wednesday evening.

Striker Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game in the first-half, when he headed in Juan Mata’s cross.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

💪🏽🇪🇨⚽️ @manchesterunited

A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on

3pts 🙌🏾 #manchesterunited 🔴

A post shared by Jesse Lingard (@jesselingard) on