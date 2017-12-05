Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating CSKA Moscow

Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow in their final Champions League group game this evening.

The Red Devils had trailed at the break after conceding on the stroke of half-time, but second half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford gave them victory at Old Trafford.

After the final whistle, their players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and to progressing to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.

Here’s what they had to say.

Group winners topped off with another goal 💥 onto the next round pic.twitter.com/aln4TYsfLN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 5, 2017

Mission accomplished: onto the next round 👊🏾Very happy for our victory! Disappointed to not play on Sunday but we focus on the present. Supporting our team all the way this weekend. @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/RcTAgw4Ylm — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 5, 2017