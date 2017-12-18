Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win at West Brom
Manchester United secured a narrow 1-2 win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday afternoon to bring the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City back down to 11 points.
First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard seemed to have set the Red Devils on course for a comfortable win at the Hawthorns.
But United failed to find the net in the second half, and a 77th-minute finish from Baggies midfielder Gareth Barrry set up a nervy finish for United.
Here’s what their players had to say about the game.
Take The 3pts And Bounce Thanks Travelling Fans #BirthdayGoal @ManUtd #JLingz #JL #NoFaceNoCase pic.twitter.com/5GD8AqptUi
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 17, 2017
3 points @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/xsAnrHMpq2
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 17, 2017
Good 3 points although second half was tough but we defended well as a team. Away support again brilliant, didn’t stop singing Onto the next one… pic.twitter.com/vIorFd9xQ7
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 17, 2017
3 points at a hard stadium. Thanks for your support and concern. I am fine and our @ManUtd won! pic.twitter.com/Ovlj7SMYwV
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) December 17, 2017
A bit close for comfort at the end but another big win away from home. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/OgseyBuinh
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 17, 2017
Yessss! Let’s continue focusing on our job ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9p2nkPbX7y
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 17, 2017