Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win at West Brom

Manchester United secured a narrow 1-2 win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday afternoon to bring the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City back down to 11 points.

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard seemed to have set the Red Devils on course for a comfortable win at the Hawthorns.

But United failed to find the net in the second half, and a 77th-minute finish from Baggies midfielder Gareth Barrry set up a nervy finish for United.

Here’s what their players had to say about the game.

Good 3 points although second half was tough but we defended well as a team. Away support again brilliant, didn’t stop singing Onto the next one… pic.twitter.com/vIorFd9xQ7 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 17, 2017

3 points at a hard stadium. Thanks for your support and concern. I am fine and our @ManUtd won! pic.twitter.com/Ovlj7SMYwV — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) December 17, 2017

A bit close for comfort at the end but another big win away from home. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/OgseyBuinh — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 17, 2017