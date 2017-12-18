Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win at West Brom

Manchester United secured a narrow 1-2 win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday afternoon to bring the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City back down to 11 points.

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard seemed to have set the Red Devils on course for a comfortable win at the Hawthorns.

But United failed to find the net in the second half, and a 77th-minute finish from Baggies midfielder Gareth Barrry set up a nervy finish for United.

Here’s what their players had to say about the game.