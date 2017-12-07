Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Apoel Nicosia
Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s victory over Apoel Nicosia.
Mauricio Pochettino’s much-changed side secured a 3-0 win at Wembley to ensure they completed the Champions League group stages unbeaten.
Spanish striker Fernando Llorente scored his first goal for Spurs in his 17th appearance, while Georges-Kevin N’Koudou also scored his first goal for the club. In between, Heung-min Son also found the net.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.
Great night, very happy for the win and for my first goal with spurs ⚽️ Thank’s for the support #UCL #COYS #THFC #TopOfTheGroup pic.twitter.com/sIpnKKFyPV
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) December 6, 2017
Very happy with the win & even more with my first goal here ⚽️❤️ thank you all for the kind messages #unbeaten #TopOfTheGroup #COYS pic.twitter.com/8rhCEgSBLv
— GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) December 6, 2017
Happy to end up at the top of the group we see in 2018 @championsleague #COYS⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hH35ezKH1C
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 6, 2017
Happy to finish the @ChampionsLeague with a win #COYS pic.twitter.com/7P0K3efDI2
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) December 6, 2017
Great end to an unbeaten group stage #COYS #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/sSY4gX9shI
— Dele (@dele_official) December 6, 2017
Always proud to lead the team out. Perfect way to finish our @ChampionsLeague group #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/SBBRMZ9N92
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) December 6, 2017
Well done @llorentefer19 and @gknkoudou on your first #THFC goals! Great way to finish the group. Bring on the draw. #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/ymCG76uYcC
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 6, 2017
Dream come true making my debut in the @ChampionsLeague tonight and to win⚽️thanks for all the support and messages And congrats on your first goal @gknkoudou❤ pic.twitter.com/K9HHionxHq
— Kazaiah sterling ⚽️ (@ksterling_98) December 6, 2017