Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Apoel Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s victory over Apoel Nicosia.

Mauricio Pochettino’s much-changed side secured a 3-0 win at Wembley to ensure they completed the Champions League group stages unbeaten.

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente scored his first goal for Spurs in his 17th appearance, while Georges-Kevin N’Koudou also scored his first goal for the club. In between, Heung-min Son also found the net.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.

Great way to end the group stages! Also happy to make my Champions League debut #GLITCH17

A post shared by Kyle Walker-Peters (@kylelpeters) on