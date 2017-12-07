Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Apoel Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s victory over Apoel Nicosia.

Mauricio Pochettino’s much-changed side secured a 3-0 win at Wembley to ensure they completed the Champions League group stages unbeaten.

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente scored his first goal for Spurs in his 17th appearance, while Georges-Kevin N’Koudou also scored his first goal for the club. In between, Heung-min Son also found the net.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.

Great night, very happy for the win and for my first goal with spurs ⚽️ Thank’s for the support #UCL #COYS #THFC #TopOfTheGroup pic.twitter.com/sIpnKKFyPV — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) December 6, 2017

Very happy with the win & even more with my first goal here ⚽️❤️ thank you all for the kind messages #unbeaten #TopOfTheGroup #COYS pic.twitter.com/8rhCEgSBLv — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) December 6, 2017

Happy to end up at the top of the group we see in 2018 @championsleague #COYS⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hH35ezKH1C — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 6, 2017

Always proud to lead the team out. Perfect way to finish our @ChampionsLeague group #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/SBBRMZ9N92 — Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) December 6, 2017

Great way to end the group stages! Also happy to make my Champions League debut #GLITCH17 A post shared by Kyle Walker-Peters (@kylelpeters) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:30pm PST