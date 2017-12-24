Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-3 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League.
A Harry Kane hat-trick secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and saw Spurs move above north London rivals Arsenal to fifth in the table.
Kane scored a first-half penalty and two second-half goals to equal Alan Shearer’s record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.
Nice little Christmas present. Great win away from home. ⚽⚽⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/26TTvDSa5D
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2017
Good job guys ! Merry christmas to all and especially to @SpursOfficial fans ! #COYS pic.twitter.com/FmdHj1Gq8B
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 23, 2017
It’s great to be back with a win before Christmas 🎄🙌🏾 Great performance from the team ⚽️🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5DNncBeslC
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 23, 2017
Great to get 3 points. Congrats to @HKane! Safe journey home to all our fans at the game. Merry Christmas everyone 😀🎄📸 #COYS pic.twitter.com/NeKsc2nBPF
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 23, 2017
Great win of the team, congrats to all! Especially to our Hat-Trick Hero @HKane 👏👏 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/qIpZrIlmZ7
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 23, 2017