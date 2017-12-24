Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-3 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League.

A Harry Kane hat-trick secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and saw Spurs move above north London rivals Arsenal to fifth in the table.

Kane scored a first-half penalty and two second-half goals to equal Alan Shearer’s record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.