Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-3 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League.

A Harry Kane hat-trick secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and saw Spurs move above north London rivals Arsenal to fifth in the table.

Kane scored a first-half penalty and two second-half goals to equal Alan Shearer’s record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.

Nice little Christmas present. Great win away from home. ⚽⚽⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/26TTvDSa5D — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2017

Good job guys ! Merry christmas to all and especially to @SpursOfficial fans ! #COYS pic.twitter.com/FmdHj1Gq8B — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 23, 2017

It’s great to be back with a win before Christmas 🎄🙌🏾 Great performance from the team ⚽️🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5DNncBeslC — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 23, 2017