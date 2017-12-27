Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Boxing Day win over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to their Boxing Day victory over Southampton.

Spurs recorded a 5-2 win against the Saints at Wembley yesterday, thanks in no small part to Harry Kane.

The England international scored a second hat-trick in as many games to break the Premier League record for goals scored in calendar year.

Kane’s achievement was a talking point for many of his team-mates. Here’s what the Spurs players had to say.

What a way to finish the year ⚽️ #COYS Congratulations @HKane for this accomplishment! We keep on going! pic.twitter.com/1cCftCiiRb — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 26, 2017

Great win today! Also a massive congratulations to @HKane on an amazing achievement⚽️ — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) December 26, 2017

Another win and RECORD for @HKane ! Congratulations, fully deserved and so happy for you my friend ! Come on !! Otra victoria y felicitaciones @HKane por tu nuevo récord , muy feliz por vos amigo !! Vamoooss por más pic.twitter.com/RKeZxIBiQS — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 26, 2017