Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Boxing Day win over Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to their Boxing Day victory over Southampton.
Spurs recorded a 5-2 win against the Saints at Wembley yesterday, thanks in no small part to Harry Kane.
The England international scored a second hat-trick in as many games to break the Premier League record for goals scored in calendar year.
Kane’s achievement was a talking point for many of his team-mates. Here’s what the Spurs players had to say.
2017: ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ #THFC #COYS #PremierLeague #England pic.twitter.com/4fuvKOjunV
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 26, 2017
@HKane 56✅ congratulations pic.twitter.com/ByySdEoQCm
— Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) December 26, 2017
Congratulations @HKane,massive achievement and fully deserved pic.twitter.com/nuccoCbHjx
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) December 26, 2017
What a way to finish the year ⚽️ #COYS Congratulations @HKane for this accomplishment! We keep on going! pic.twitter.com/1cCftCiiRb
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 26, 2017
Great win today! Also a massive congratulations to @HKane on an amazing achievement⚽️
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) December 26, 2017
Another win and RECORD for @HKane ! Congratulations, fully deserved and so happy for you my friend ! Come on !!
Otra victoria y felicitaciones @HKane por tu nuevo récord , muy feliz por vos amigo !! Vamoooss por más pic.twitter.com/RKeZxIBiQS
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 26, 2017
Great match of the Team and I am very happy about @HKane's achievement. Congratulations my Bro ⚽️! #COYS pic.twitter.com/MbAxwTU0Yr
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 26, 2017
Nice win & huge congrats to my bro @HKane! You deserve this record #COYS #RecordBreaker pic.twitter.com/ffNAX19gL9
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) December 26, 2017
A great achievement, massive congrats @HKane pic.twitter.com/BkFazKDcIj
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) December 26, 2017
One season wonder! #COYS pic.twitter.com/R6jLSl2bAJ
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 26, 2017
Big congratulations to @HKane ! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/aw0V8LMkVp
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) December 26, 2017
3 days later.. same tweet #COYS https://t.co/2uZvfRnM8q
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 26, 2017