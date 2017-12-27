Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Boxing Day win over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to their Boxing Day victory over Southampton.

Spurs recorded a 5-2 win against the Saints at Wembley yesterday, thanks in no small part to Harry Kane.

The England international scored a second hat-trick in as many games to break the Premier League record for goals scored in calendar year.

Kane’s achievement was a talking point for many of his team-mates. Here’s what the Spurs players had to say.