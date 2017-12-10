Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to thrashing Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been giving their reaction to yesterday’s 5-1 win over Stoke City at Wembley.

A Ryan Shawcross own goal and strikes from Heung-min Son, Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a comfortable victory as they bounced back from their recent poor form in the Premier League. There was a sense of relief in north London.

Here’s what Mauricio Pochettino’s players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Back on track with a good win. Got to take that into the busy period coming up. ⚽👍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/hv5tBHs9Zc — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 9, 2017

Back on track ✅

Gran partido… Vamos Totte vamooo 😁💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/LMURwOeD5d — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 9, 2017

The best possible way to make my 200th appearance for this amazing club! #coys #ce23 #golazo A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Great result and effort from the boys. Just what we needed #COYS pic.twitter.com/Z5FWhACLfF — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) December 9, 2017