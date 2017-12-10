Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to thrashing Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been giving their reaction to yesterday’s 5-1 win over Stoke City at Wembley.

A Ryan Shawcross own goal and strikes from Heung-min Son, Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a comfortable victory as they bounced back from their recent poor form in the Premier League. There was a sense of relief in north London.

Here’s what Mauricio Pochettino’s players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

The best possible way to make my 200th appearance for this amazing club! #coys #ce23 #golazo

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on