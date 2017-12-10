Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to thrashing Stoke
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been giving their reaction to yesterday’s 5-1 win over Stoke City at Wembley.
A Ryan Shawcross own goal and strikes from Heung-min Son, Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a comfortable victory as they bounced back from their recent poor form in the Premier League. There was a sense of relief in north London.
Here’s what Mauricio Pochettino’s players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Back on track with a good win. Got to take that into the busy period coming up. ⚽👍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/hv5tBHs9Zc
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 9, 2017
Back on track ✅
Gran partido… Vamos Totte vamooo 😁💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/LMURwOeD5d
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 9, 2017
Important to get this win 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/plCPpnHAQi
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) December 9, 2017
Great result and effort from the boys. Just what we needed #COYS pic.twitter.com/Z5FWhACLfF
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) December 9, 2017
Happy to get back to winning ways 😁 #COYS pic.twitter.com/GQc6LiHcYI
— Dele (@dele_official) December 9, 2017
Strong performance & important 3 points. Another big week ahead! #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/87HCCS3SDu
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 9, 2017
Well played boys. Great win 👏🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/tf3L1IXhbE
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) December 9, 2017