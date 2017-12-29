Video: Alexis Sanchez’s Arsenal future discussed by manager Arsene Wenger

Alexis Sanchez’s Arsenal future was one of the main topics of discussion for Arsene Wenger following last night’s 2-3 win at Crystal Palace.

Chile international Sanchez scored two of the Gunners’ goals to secure victory for Wenger’s side. But he is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to join Manchester City.

In his post-match press conference, Wenger was asked about Sanchez’s future and admitted he was not able to guarantee he would stay at the Emirates Stadium.

He told reporters: “Nobody knows what will happen. It’s difficult to speculate.

“We are focused on short term, that means the next game with the players committed and ready to fight. It’s not a guarantee of how long you stay somewhere.

“They are questioned, always, when people don’t have long contracts. The best way to show they are committed is to give that kind of performance.”