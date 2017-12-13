Video: Antonio Conte vows Chelsea will continue to fight Man City for the title

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says his side will continue to fight Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Conte conceded defeat in the the title race following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United.

But speaking in his press conference after last night’s 1-3 win at Huddersfield Town, the Italian said the defending champions would fight until the end to overtake table-topping City.

You can see those comments and the rest of Conte’s press conference in the video below.