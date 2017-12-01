Video: Antonio Conte’s press conference ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle United.

Conte confirmed that David Luiz is still absent with a knee injury.

The Blues boss also confirmed to the reporters gathered that he is accepting the misconduct charge against him and the resulting £8,000 fine from the FA after he was sent to the stands during the midweek win over Swansea City.

You can watch Conte’s press conference in full in the video below.