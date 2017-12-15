Video: Arsenal forward asks for reviews of his swimming technique

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has been for a dip in the swimming pool at the club’s London Colney training ground today.

The England international posted footage to Instagram of him doing lengths of front crawl in the pool.

He asked his followers: “How’s my swimming[?] 🏊🏽‍♂️😱.”

His choice of emojis suggests he might know that his pace in the pool isn’t quite the same as his pace on grass.

If, as has been suggested, he leaves the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window, it is unlikely to be to move to his local swimming club.