Video: Arsenal transfer target arrives in London

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has been spotted flying into the UK, sparking rumours that he could be finalising a January transfer to Arsenal.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City star is thought to be surplus to requirements in Spain after falling out with his coach Eduardo Berizzo. The Gunners have been linked with him in recent weeks.

And on Tuesday evening, the Frenchman was spotted walking through arrivals at Gatwick airport. There was also a driver waiting with a sign that read: “Mr Steven N’Zonzi.”

Steven Nzonzi spotted at Gatwick Airport… Heading to Arsenal? 👀✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/FqbWylS7xe — dänny (@Welbecking) December 19, 2017