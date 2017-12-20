Video: Arsenal transfer target arrives in London
Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has been spotted flying into the UK, sparking rumours that he could be finalising a January transfer to Arsenal.
The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City star is thought to be surplus to requirements in Spain after falling out with his coach Eduardo Berizzo. The Gunners have been linked with him in recent weeks.
And on Tuesday evening, the Frenchman was spotted walking through arrivals at Gatwick airport. There was also a driver waiting with a sign that read: “Mr Steven N’Zonzi.”
Steven Nzonzi spotted at Gatwick Airport… Heading to Arsenal? 👀✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/FqbWylS7xe
— dänny (@Welbecking) December 19, 2017
STEVEN NZONZI IS AT GATWICK AIRPORT NO JOKE!!! WHOS HE LINKED WITH pic.twitter.com/DKDUDxRl7U
— yeet (@GomesLankyAF) December 19, 2017