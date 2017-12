Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club will open contract talks with Jack Wilshere at the end of the month.

The England midfielder, aged 25, is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger revealed plans to open discussions with Wilshere in late December.

You can see Wenger’s comments in the video below.